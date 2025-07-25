ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Deputy Director Raghuvanshi Walks Out Of Jail As Orissa High Court Grants Bail In Bribery Case

Cuttack: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi (IRS) walked out of the Jharapada jail in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening after his regular bail was granted by the Orissa High Court on Wednesday. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 31 in a bribery case.

The High Court also granted bail to Chintan’s associate Bhakti Binod Behera, from whose vehicle the CBI sleuths had recovered the bribe money.

Justice Gourishankar Satapathy allowed their separate bail pleas through a common order, imposing stringent conditions. Raghuvanshi and Behera were arrested from two separate locations in Bhubaneswar as both were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman.

According to the CBI, the total bribe demand was Rs five crore, which was reduced to Rs two crore and Rs 20 lakh was received as part of the bribe amount.

Raghuvanshi had reportedly demanded the amount from the businessman with a promise not to arrest or attach the latter in the 12 cases of financial irregularities pending against him with the ED. Earlier this month, Raghuvanshi was granted an interim bail for ten days by the High Court to visit his ailing wife and their newborn child. He returned to jail as soon as his interim protection was over.

“The IRS officer was released from the jail this evening after the relevant documents from the High Court and the lower court were produced to the jail authorities”, informed his lawyer Lalitendu Mishra.