ED Conducts Searches In Money Laundering Case Against FIITJEE

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving about 12,000 students in the lurch, officials said.

Eight locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram linked to the institute, its promoter D K Goel and some others are being searched, the officials said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In January, officials said, several FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly closed down without any notice.