ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Mahadev Betting Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh multi-state searches, including at the premises of the founder of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti, in the Mahadev online betting app linked-money laundering case, officials said.

The raids are being undertaken at premises located in Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sambalpur in Odisha, they said. The premises of Pitti, founder and chairman of online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip, are also being covered.

The case made headlines after the federal probe agency claimed a few years back that many high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are alleged to have been involved in the illegal operation and subsequent monetary transactions linked to the app. Searches have been undertaken in this case in the past too.