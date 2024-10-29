ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Waqf Case

ED filed a chargesheet against Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

ED Chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Waqf Case
File photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (ANI)
By PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody. Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday posted his bail application for hearing on November 7.

