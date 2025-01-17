ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Rs 300-Crore Worth Assets In MUDA-Linked Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached more than 140 units of immovable assets worth about Rs 300 crore in a MUDA-linked money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

The attachment is part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The attached properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real-estate businessmen and agents, the federal agency said in a statement.