ED Attaches Rs 300-Crore Worth Assets In MUDA-Linked Money Laundering Case

The attachment is part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

ED Attaches Rs 300-Crore Worth Assets In MUDA-Linked Money Laundering Case
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached more than 140 units of immovable assets worth about Rs 300 crore in a MUDA-linked money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

The attachment is part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The attached properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real-estate businessmen and agents, the federal agency said in a statement.

"It is alleged that Siddaramaiah used his political influence to get compensation for 14 sites in the name of his wife Smt. BM Parvathi in lieu of 3 acres 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA.

"The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at posh locality is worth Rs 56 crore," it alleged. The role of ex-MUDA commissioner D B Natesh has emerged as "instrumental" in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to Parvathi, it said.

