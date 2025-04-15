ED Attaches Rs 1,460 Crore Aamby Valley In Lonavala In Case Against Sahara Group

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached the 707-acre Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra's Lonavala, worth Rs 1,460 crore, as part of a money laundering investigation against the Sahara Group. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

This land was purchased in "Benami" names with the funds diverted from Sahara group entities, it said. A total of 707 acres in and around Aamby Valley City, Lonavala (Pune district), having an approximate market value of Rs 1460 crore, has been attached in the case of Sahara India and its group entities, the agency said.

Founded in 2006, Aamby Valley City is spread over 10,600 acres of hilly terrain in the Sahyadri hills of the Western Ghats, about 120 km from Mumbai. The project was marketed to India's super-rich with over 600 bungalows within the City priced anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore each. The city was developed in five phases and included three large man-made lakes as well.