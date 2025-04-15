ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Attaches Rs 1,460 Crore Aamby Valley In Lonavala In Case Against Sahara Group

This land was purchased in "Benami" names with the funds diverted from Sahara group entities, the central agency said.

ED Attaches Rs 1460 Crore Aamby Valley In Lonavala In Case Against Sahara Group
Aamby Valley City (Source: aambyvalley.com)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

Updated : April 15, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached the 707-acre Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra's Lonavala, worth Rs 1,460 crore, as part of a money laundering investigation against the Sahara Group. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

This land was purchased in "Benami" names with the funds diverted from Sahara group entities, it said. A total of 707 acres in and around Aamby Valley City, Lonavala (Pune district), having an approximate market value of Rs 1460 crore, has been attached in the case of Sahara India and its group entities, the agency said.

Founded in 2006, Aamby Valley City is spread over 10,600 acres of hilly terrain in the Sahyadri hills of the Western Ghats, about 120 km from Mumbai. The project was marketed to India's super-rich with over 600 bungalows within the City priced anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore each. The city was developed in five phases and included three large man-made lakes as well.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached the 707-acre Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra's Lonavala, worth Rs 1,460 crore, as part of a money laundering investigation against the Sahara Group. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

This land was purchased in "Benami" names with the funds diverted from Sahara group entities, it said. A total of 707 acres in and around Aamby Valley City, Lonavala (Pune district), having an approximate market value of Rs 1460 crore, has been attached in the case of Sahara India and its group entities, the agency said.

Founded in 2006, Aamby Valley City is spread over 10,600 acres of hilly terrain in the Sahyadri hills of the Western Ghats, about 120 km from Mumbai. The project was marketed to India's super-rich with over 600 bungalows within the City priced anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore each. The city was developed in five phases and included three large man-made lakes as well.

Last Updated : April 15, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAMBY VALLEYED ATTACHES MAHA PROJECTSAHARA GROUPENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATELONAVALA PROJECT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.