ED Attaches Properties of Rs 82.12 Crore in Alleged Bank Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 24 immovable properties and various movable properties in the form of cash, luxury cars, mutual funds, FDRs and bank balances totaling Rs 82.12 crore in the alleged bank fraud case of Parabolic Drugs Limited, the federal probe agency claimed on Wednesday.

These attached properties are relatable to the Proceeds of Crime (PoC) allegedly acquired by Pranav Gupta, Vineet Gupta, Chartered Accountant Surjeet Kumar Bansal, their family members and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED claimed in its communique.

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter, ED said, "ED, Chandigarh has provisionally attached 24 immovable properties and various movable properties in the form of Cash, Luxury Cars, Mutual Funds, FDRs, Bank Balances all totaling to Rs.82.12 crore (approx.) belonging to Pranav Gupta, Vineet Gupta, Chartered Accountant Surjeet Kumar Bansal, their family members and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in bank fraud case of Parabolic Drugs Limited (sic)."

ED initiated the probe into the matter on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act against Parabolic Drugs Ltd., its Promoter directors Pranav Gupta, Vineet Gupta and others, the probe agency claimed.

The ED investigation revealed that during the period from 2009 to 2014, Parabolic Drug Ltd, its directors and other unknown public servants and private persons caused alleged wrongful loss to the extent of Rs 1626.7 crore to the Central Bank of India, other banks and financial institutions.

Earlier, searches were conducted at various premises located in Chandigarh, Ambala, Panchkula, Sonepat, Mumbai and Delhi last year. The searches resulted in the seizure of various movable and immovable assets, digital devices and other incriminating documents, ED claimed.