ED Arrests SDPI National President Faizy

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested SDPI National President M K Faizy under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said.

He was taken into custody on Monday night from the Delhi International Airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The socialist democratic party of India (SDPI) was founded in 2009 and was earlier linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned by the Union government few years back.