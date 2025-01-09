ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Arrests Maha Co-op Society Promoter In Fraud Linked PMLA Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has arrested a promoter of a Maharashtra-based cooperative credit society which is alleged to have duped numerous investors for over Rs 2,400 crore.

Suresh Kute was taken into custody on January 7 as part of the investigation related to Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Society Ltd (DMCSL). A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai sent him to ED custody till January 10, the federal agency said in a statement.

DMCSL was "managed and controlled" by Suresh Dnyanobarao Kute, Yashvant V Kulkarni and others. The company, according to the ED, floated various deposit schemes and claimed to provide interest ranging between 12-14 per cent.

"Kute and others lured more than 4 lakh gullible investors to deposit money with DMCSL by promising higher returns." "However, no payment or only partial payments were made to the investors when the deposits were matured, resulting in them being cheated," it said.