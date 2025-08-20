ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Arrests Head Of Banned Maoist Outfit PLFI In Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has arrested the supremo of the banned Maoist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation.

Dinesh Gope was taken into custody from the Central Jail in Palamu district of the state where he was lodged in a case lodged by the Jharkhand Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Following his arrest, Gope was produced via video conferencing before the Hon'ble special court (PMLA), Ranchi, which has remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from the FIRs of the state police and the NIA which had booked and filed chargesheet against Gope on charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and for criminal activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.