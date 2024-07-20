ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Congress MLA Surendar Panwar Arrested by ED in Illegal Mining Money-Laundering Probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar in connection with a money-laundering case linked to illegal mining activities, police said on Saturday. Panwar, aged 55, was apprehended in Gurugram during the early hours and is slated to appear before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ambala, where the ED intends to request a custodial remand.

The investigation into Panwar's involvement began following raids on his premises earlier this year, prompted by allegations of large-scale illegal mining in the Yamunanagar region of Haryana. Previously, the ED had arrested former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbag Singh and associate Kulwinder Singh in connection with the same case.

The genesis of the money-laundering allegations stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Haryana Police, focusing on the purported illegal extortion of boulders, gravel, and sand despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).