ED Arrests Expelled DMK Functionary In Drugs-Linked Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq at the Tihar Jail in connection with a drugs-linked money laundering investigation, official sources said Friday.

The federal agency will soon take the 36-year-old to Chennai and produce him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) seeking his remand for custodial interrogation, the sources said.

Sadiq was arrested by the ED on June 26 at the Tihar Jail where he is lodged in judicial custody in an NCB case. A production warrant is being sought from a Delhi court following which he is expected to be taken to Chennai where the ED case is lodged, they said.

The ED had earlier obtained the court's permission to question him in jail and he was taken into custody during this procedure. He was first arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in March for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.