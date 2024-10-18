ED Arrests Bihar-Cadre IAS Officer, Ex-RJD MLA In Money-Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in a money-laundering case, official sources said.

While Hans was arrested from Patna, Yadav was taken into custody by the agency from Delhi under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrests were preceded by fresh ED searches on Friday. Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department while Yadav is a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator. He represented the Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in Madhubani district from 2015 to 2020. The money-laundering case against the two stems from an FIR of the Bihar Police.