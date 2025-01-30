ETV Bharat / bharat

Economy In Slowdown; People Reeling Under 'No Jobs, Raging Inflation': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Ex-finance minister P Chidambaram said the economic growth could even fall by up to 2 per cent as compared with the previous year.

Economy In Slowdown; People Reeling Under 'No Jobs, Raging Inflation': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram
Ex-finance minister P Chidambaram (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 3:14 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, the Congress on Thursday slammed the government's handling of the economy, asserting that there is a slowdown with “no jobs, raging inflation, stagnating wages and huge income inequality”.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the economic growth could even fall by up to 2 per cent as compared with the previous year.

He made the remarks at the Congress’ 24, Akbar Road office after releasing the ‘Real State of the Economy 2025’ report prepared by former party MP Rajeev Gowda and his team.

"The economy is in a slowdown... that cannot be denied at all, however, much the government may try to do that the economy is in a slowdown and it may fall up to two per cent of the previous year's growth," he said at the press conference.

“There are no jobs. Youth unemployment is close to 40 per cent. There are no jobs despite the PM handing out letters to people from time to time. That is just filling of vacant posts and does not involve the creation of new jobs,” he said. Chidambaram said wages have stagnated for the last four to five years.

“Inflation is raging, with food, education and healthcare inflation in double digits. Inflation has been raging for 2-3 years,” the Congress leader said.

Noting that there is huge income inequality, Chidambaram said he does concede that the top 20-30 per cent may be better off but the rest of the 70 per cent, the bottom half, is living on Rs 100-150 a day. “There is huge inequality and that gap between the rich and the poor is growing. The government has done nothing to deal with it,” he said.

Chidambaram said many of the facts mentioned in the report released by the party are conveniently buried by the Union government.

“Therefore, Prof. Rajeev Gowda's team decided to present the report on the real state of the economy, even as the unreal state of the economy is put forward by the government everyday, every hour,” he said. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, the Congress on Thursday slammed the government's handling of the economy, asserting that there is a slowdown with “no jobs, raging inflation, stagnating wages and huge income inequality”.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the economic growth could even fall by up to 2 per cent as compared with the previous year.

He made the remarks at the Congress’ 24, Akbar Road office after releasing the ‘Real State of the Economy 2025’ report prepared by former party MP Rajeev Gowda and his team.

"The economy is in a slowdown... that cannot be denied at all, however, much the government may try to do that the economy is in a slowdown and it may fall up to two per cent of the previous year's growth," he said at the press conference.

“There are no jobs. Youth unemployment is close to 40 per cent. There are no jobs despite the PM handing out letters to people from time to time. That is just filling of vacant posts and does not involve the creation of new jobs,” he said. Chidambaram said wages have stagnated for the last four to five years.

“Inflation is raging, with food, education and healthcare inflation in double digits. Inflation has been raging for 2-3 years,” the Congress leader said.

Noting that there is huge income inequality, Chidambaram said he does concede that the top 20-30 per cent may be better off but the rest of the 70 per cent, the bottom half, is living on Rs 100-150 a day. “There is huge inequality and that gap between the rich and the poor is growing. The government has done nothing to deal with it,” he said.

Chidambaram said many of the facts mentioned in the report released by the party are conveniently buried by the Union government.

“Therefore, Prof. Rajeev Gowda's team decided to present the report on the real state of the economy, even as the unreal state of the economy is put forward by the government everyday, every hour,” he said. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EX FINANCE MINISTER P CHIDAMBARAMP CHIDAMBARAM ON ECONOMYCONGRESS ON ECONOMY CONDITION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.