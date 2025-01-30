ETV Bharat / bharat

Economy In Slowdown; People Reeling Under 'No Jobs, Raging Inflation': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, the Congress on Thursday slammed the government's handling of the economy, asserting that there is a slowdown with “no jobs, raging inflation, stagnating wages and huge income inequality”.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the economic growth could even fall by up to 2 per cent as compared with the previous year.

He made the remarks at the Congress’ 24, Akbar Road office after releasing the ‘Real State of the Economy 2025’ report prepared by former party MP Rajeev Gowda and his team.

"The economy is in a slowdown... that cannot be denied at all, however, much the government may try to do that the economy is in a slowdown and it may fall up to two per cent of the previous year's growth," he said at the press conference.

“There are no jobs. Youth unemployment is close to 40 per cent. There are no jobs despite the PM handing out letters to people from time to time. That is just filling of vacant posts and does not involve the creation of new jobs,” he said. Chidambaram said wages have stagnated for the last four to five years.