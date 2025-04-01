Good Occassion For India To Lower Some Of The Tariffs, Says Economist Kaushik Basu

What are the possible consequences of US President Donald Trump's policies on the world economy as well as the US economy?

Basu: The most difficult part of President Trump’s economic policies is interpreting them. He has said he will impose reciprocal tariffs against nations, and penalise nations that run a trade surplus vis-à-vis the United States. He recently issued an executive order to impose a tariff of 25 per cent on all automobiles and auto parts coming into the US. Some of these policies are difficult to interpret. What does reciprocal tariff mean? So many goods flow from one country to another, and often different tariffs are charged on different goods. Since the goods you sell are typically not the goods you buy, what is the meaning of a reciprocal tariff?

These uncertainties and the rise in protectionism in the US are likely to have a large negative impact on economies around the world. After all, the US is the major economy in the world. But, in the long run, the biggest negative impact of these policies will be on US’s own economy. Excessive protectionism, such as high tariffs, can do deep damage to a nation’s comparative advantage.

How should developing countries like India respond to Trump's plan of reciprocal tariffs to protect their interests?

Basu: Since the meaning of reciprocal tariffs is unclear, it is not obvious what India should do. But since it is anyway a good idea to keep tariffs low, this is a good occasion to lower tariffs. We must not forget that among the most important policies India implemented during the big economic reform of 1990- one of them was the lowering of tariffs. This gave a huge boost to India’s growth, and caused an exponential growth in India’s foreign exchange reserves. Unfortunately, India’s tariffs have been rising over the last ten years. Since 2014 there have been 3,200 tariff increases. The average tariff in 2014 was 13%. It has now risen to 18%. So this is a good occasion for India to do what is anyway good for India: lower some of the tariffs. This is also a good time for India to build up its trade with other countries, like Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump announced tariffs on pharma products also. Will it not have an adverse effect on the American people?

Basu: It will be a big mistake to raise tariffs on pharma products. This will of course impact India negatively, since India is one of the world’s biggest pharma producers, but, more importantly, this will have a big negative impact on less well-off Americans, especially those who do not have medical insurance coverage.

What is your take on Trump's actions to limit the use of foreign labour? Will these actions really be beneficial to the American Economy?

Basu: I do not think so. The US has reaped huge benefits from the steady flow of foreign labour, including highly skilled ones, a large proportion of which came from India. In the 1970s and 80s, it was widely expected that Japan would overtake the US in terms of per capita income. That never happened. Japan slowed down and the US surged ahead. There are many reasons for this, but an important one was America's openness. The flow of labour and talent helped the US move ahead. If this is stopped, it will diminish the US's competitiveness and cause a long-run growth slowdown.

In your recent article, you have raised some important issues regarding democracy. You wrote 'With democratic governance under increasing strain, the world once again finds itself in a critical juncture. Today's extreme inequality is eroding democracy in unprecedented ways'. It is true. In India, corruption has become uncontrolled and it is escalating inequality. How can India address these issues?

Basu: There is a lot of speculation about why democracy, all over the world, is eroding. I believe the huge economic inequality we see in the world today is a factor. Especially in today's age of social media and influence, big economic inequality does not just mean some people consume lots of goods while others are trapped in poverty. It also means the capture of influence and voice. There is a relative silencing of the poor. We do not hear the voices of ordinary people adequately. Inequality has grown in India sharply. Especially if you measure inequality in terms of the gap between the income of the richest few and the masses, inequality in India now is at a level last seen during colonial times. Curbing this kind of extreme inequality should be a policy priority for India.

According to the CSO's estimates, India's economic growth is projected to reach a four-year low of 6.5% this fiscal year. What do you think are the reasons behind this decline?

Basu: India's overall growth is not bad but deep problems are beginning to appear beneath the surface. This can weaken the foundations. India’s savings and investment rates have fallen steadily since about 2012. Youth unemployment is shockingly high. And our manufacturing sector is not doing anywhere near its potential. India needs professional policymaking. Unfortunately, we are spending most of our time on slogans and headlines. We need data and policy design. There is so much talent residing in India; but if we do not use the talent, we cannot benefit from it. I also feel that the political fights are hurting the economy. A society needs trust and cooperation to do well. These have eroded in recent times.

Unemployment and the shortage of well-paid jobs appear to be the biggest obstacles to India's growth. What policy changes would you recommend addressing these issues?

Basu: We need a planned boost to the manufacturing sector. As the wages of China’s workers have gone up many developing countries have stepped into this space and got a large boost to their export. This has not happened in India. We need reforms and changes in labour laws. But for that, we need to take a serious interest in policy design.

India aims to become a developed country by 2047. Considering the current trajectory of our economic growth, do you think this target is achievable?

Being a developed country by 2047 is achievable for India but that will not happen if we stay with the current trajectory. I must also say that the obsession with where we will be 20 years from now or 30 years from now, is a distraction from the current weaknesses of our economy. Instead of living behind those banner headlines about the distant future, let us pay attention to our current problems. All focus should be on boosting the manufacturing sector, increasing the demand for labour and curbing extreme inequality. If we bring professionalism into policymaking, for which India used to be known, and focus on the current situation and the next 2 or 3 years, we can make big improvements.