Economic Survey: U-WIN Portal Transformed Immunisation Drive, 7.44 CR Beneficiaries Recorded

New Delhi: The U-WIN portal, where beneficiaries can self-register to track vaccination schedules, has 7.44 crore beneficiaries enrolment, aided in conducting 1.26 crore vaccination sessions, and recording 27.84 crore doses administered as of November 27, 2024, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

The survey dubbed it as "a transformative step in India's immunisation efforts".

The pre-budget survey tabled in the Parliament on Friday referred to the initiatives that saw technology integration in healthcare delivery for timely diagnoses and recommendations of personalised treatments to telehealth technologies that connect patients and health professionals in a virtual space to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The report described U-WIN as a user-friendly platform that enables seamless access to immunisation records, flexible scheduling, 'anytime access', and 'anywhere' vaccination.

The service allows beneficiaries to self-register via the web portal or mobile app. The registered users will be able to track schedules, and receive SMS reminders for upcoming doses. It also generates QR-based e-vaccination certificates, while facilitating the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) for parents and children. These features make it a service that offers a holistic digital health management.

The portal is offered in 11 regional languages. Over 1.7 crore pregnant women and 5.4 crore children have been registered digitally and more than 26.4 crore vaccine doses tracked in real-time, it stated.

It also recorded its appreciation for e-Sanjeevani— the national telemedicine service, for emerging as the world's largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare.