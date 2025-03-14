Economic Offence Court Rejects Kannada Actor Ranya Rao's Bail Plea, Says Charges Against Her Are Serious

Bengaluru: The Special Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru, on Friday rejected the bail application of Kannada actress Ranya Rao in the gold smuggling case, saying charges against her are serious in nature. Judge Vishwanath Goudar rejected the bail application.

Ranya was arrested on March 3 at the Bengaluru International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials while she was illegally carrying 14.8 kg gold worth Rs 12 crore from Dubai. She was hiding the gold in a specially designed waist belt. Investigation by DRI officials revealed that the Kannada actress, the step-daughter of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, had made several trips to Dubai over the last year, allegedly smuggling gold on each occasion and earning over Rs 10 lakh from each trip.

It is being said that she used her father's influence to avoid security checks at the airport besides misusing protocol privileges provided to VIPs. Earlier, Ramya was denied bail by the Magistrate Court, forcing her to approach the Special Court for Economic Offences, which also denied bail today.

Meanwhile, Tarun Raj, the second accused in the case, moved the court seeking bail. Admitting his application, the court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow after the advocate for DRI sought time to file objections. Meanwhile, Tarun Raj was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after he was produced before the court by DRI officials. Tarun was arrested two days after Ramya's arrest on March 3.