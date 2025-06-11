Eco-Tourism Grows In Ladakh As Homestays Drive Cultural And Economic Change

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Homestays in Ladakh are driving sustainable development and transforming the region’s tourism landscape by empowering local communities, especially women, and promoting eco-friendly travel practices.

According to data provided by the Tourism Departments of Leh and Kargil, there are around 970 homestays in Leh and 1,065 in Kargil district, making a total of 2,035 registered homestays across Ladakh. The homestay concept was first conceptualised by the Snow Leopard Conservancy–India Trust (SLC-IT) in Ladakh.

The Ladakh Homestay Policy 2023 offers a mix of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. As per the policy, each new homestay will receive a standardised non-fiscal homestay kit, which includes beds, bedding, kitchenware, solar lights, dustbins, carpets, signage boards and other essentials to ensure a quality guest experience. Additionally, the policy provides for extensive training and capacity building, covering hospitality, culinary skills, eco-tourism practices, waste management and local storytelling.

Padma Angmo, Assistant Director of the Tourism Department, Leh, says, “We have introduced non-fiscal incentives under the Ladakh Homestay Policy 2023 to promote eco-tourism. Most tourists visit popular destinations like Pangong, Tsomoriri, and Tsokar, but there is so much more to discover in our villages, stories, folklores, art, crafts, and festivals that often go unnoticed. This policy aims to increase tourist footfall in the villages. We have also designed this initiative to support farmers, enabling them to earn a livelihood through organic farming and a ‘farm-to-table’ model, while also helping curb rural-to-urban migration. Under the policy, a minimum of one room and a maximum of five rooms can be registered as a homestay”.

She continues, “Many tourists come to experience Ladakh’s rich culture and traditions, and homestays offer the most authentic way to do that. The government has introduced this scheme to enhance rural employment. We have a target of establishing 10,000 homestays across Ladakh over five years. Of these, 5,000 are expected to be developed in environmentally sensitive zones through the Department of Wildlife Protection, while as many will be supported directly by the Tourism Department. This initiative is also aimed at boosting rural and border tourism. Under the non-fiscal incentives, we now provide 28 essential items to homestay owners free of cost, an increase from the previous 18 items. Additionally, LAHDC Leh has provided subsidies under its own schemes. Moving forward, we will also conduct third-party inspections to assess the impact of the homestay policy and ensure greater accountability.”

Abdul Qasim, who runs a homestay in Chushot Yokma, says, “It has been a year since I started the homestay, and I have two rooms available for guests. One challenge we face is lack of attached bathrooms, and most domestic tourists prefer western-style toilets over the traditional dry compost toilets. The homestay model was originally designed with foreign tourists in mind, who are more comfortable using local toilets. Tourists stay with our family and eat the same food we prepare for ourselves, and they truly enjoy the experience of living in a homestay. Homestays have helped decentralise tourism towards villages. Earlier, there were hardly any tourists in Chushot village, but that has changed. However, this year we witnessed fewer tourists due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The subsidy provided by the Tourism Department has been helpful for us.”

Lobzang Phuntsog, who runs a homestay in Phay village in Leh district, says, “Initially, we didn’t receive many tourists, but gradually they started coming. The Tourism Department provided us with training to manage homestays, which has been very beneficial. Through homestays, tourists get to experience authentic village life, they eat local food, use traditional facilities and witness Ladakhi culture firsthand. They can see and take part in everyday village activities such as animal rearing and farming. The Tourism Department has also provided subsidies to promote economic development in villages and to help preserve our traditional way of life. While international tourists especially prefer staying in homestays to experience local culture, many domestic tourists also visit, and they truly enjoy the experience, often expressing a desire to return. Homestays have become a reliable source of income for villagers and are playing an important role in sustaining both livelihoods and culture in rural Ladakh.”

Elaborating on the homestay model, Dr Tsewang Namgail, Director SLC-IT explains, “When tourists choose to stay in these homestays, they directly contribute to the local community. Ten per cent of the income from every homestay goes into a village conservation fund. This fund is then used by the villagers for activities like tree planting, garbage cleaning and preserving cultural heritage among others. We follow a rotational hosting system, where families take turns to host tourists. This ensures that no single household monopolises the income from tourism. This approach has been so effective that communities across the Himalayas have started adopting it.”