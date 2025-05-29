ECI's Interaction With Political Parties Put On Hold

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has put on hold its ongoing interactions with the national and regional political parties on strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework.



The decision was taken by the poll panel in view of the by-election to five Assembly seats in different states and election to eight Rajya Sabha seats in two. By-election to two Assembly seats in Gujarat (Kadi and Visavadar), and one each in West Bengal (Kaliganj), Kerala (Nilambur) and Punjab (Ludhiana) is scheduled to be held on June 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.



These Assembly seats fell vacant following the resignation/death of the members. Similarly, elections to six Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and two in Assam will be held on June 19. The votes would be counted on the same day. The existing members will retire in the upcoming months. "Election Commission of India's ongoing interaction with different national and political parties have been put on hold. The decision was taken while taking note of the upcoming by-election in five Assembly seats in Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab and elections to six Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and two in Assam," Election Commission of India sources told ETV Bharat.

Elaborating further, the sources said the Election Commission of India's decision to put on hold the interactions was taken while keeping in view that leaders of the national and regional parties are likely to be engaged in the polls for campaigning for their respective candidates in different states. "The interaction has been put on hold till the by-polls and Rajya Sabha elections in different states. It will resume after the polls," added sources.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have so far held interactions with the delegations form Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National People's Party (NPP).

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda led the saffron party's delegation, BSP by its national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, CPI (M) MA Baby, AAP by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and NPP by its national president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. These interactions provide national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Election Commission of India, as per the poll panel.