ECI's 100% Webcasting Of Polling Stations To Ensure Close Monitoring Of Conduct Of Polls: Senior Official

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct webcasting in 100 per cent of polling stations from the existing 50 per cent will ensure close monitoring of the conduct of the polls.

In its revised guidelines on webcasting on polling day issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories, the ECI said that it has been decided that webcasting shall be done in all polling stations (100 per cent of polling stations) having internet connectivity. However, in shadow areas (where there is no internet connectivity), videography and photography may be made.

The poll panel said there shall be a webcasting monitoring control room at State level, District level and Assembly Constituency Level as well, which shall be supervised and monitored by a Nodal Officer appointed at each level.

Webcasting is a live streaming of events inside the polling station without violation of secrecy of voting. Prior to this guidelines, it was done at least in 50 per cent of total polling stations as well as in all critical polling stations and all polling stations in vulnerable areas, as per the ECI.

It is learnt that the new guidelines is unlikely to be implemented in the upcoming bypolls in five Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab, scheduled to be held on June 19. The new guidelines for webcasting will be implemented from the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of ECI on Tuesday said, "Earlier, 50 per cent webcasting (of total polling stations) was mandatory besides critical polling booths. Now, with this revised guideline it is mandatory to do webcasting in all polling stations that is 100 per cent, expect in polling stations where there is no internet connectivity, videography will be done."

The senior poll panel official said that this will ensure close monitoring of the conduct of the polls. "The biggest advantage is that the conduct of poll that can be centrally-monitored from the Control Room of the CEO Offices or the ERO offices. Because one ERO, under whom there are many polling stations, it is not physically not possible to be present in all the polling stations. Basically, this will ensure is close monitoring of conduct of polls. Secondly, in the later stage, if there is any dispute or any election petition, it will help us (ECI)," added the senior official.

According to the latest guidelines of the poll panel issued on Monday, webcasting should not cover the face of Ballot Unit and VVPAT so that secrecy of vote is preserved under all conditions under Section 128 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Rule 39 of Conduct of Election Rule, 1961; voting compartment should not be near the window/door or in front of window/door. Among others, including no use of mobile phone inside the Polling booth by anyone except, Presiding Officer/Micro observer to report Voter Turnout/incidents.