ETV Bharat / bharat

ECINET Operationalised In Assembly Bypolls For Timely Disclosure Of Election Information

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday that it has operationalised the new digital platform, ECINET, in the recently concluded bye-elections to five Assembly seats in Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal.

On May 4, ECI announced the development of a new one-stop platform, ECINET, integrating over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications.

ECINET is one of the various initiatives of the ECI taken under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for the timely and updated disclosure of election information for the benefit of the voters and other stakeholders.

The ECI said the bypolls witnessed the successful implementation of some of the modules of ECINET, which will become fully operational in the coming weeks.

"A major achievement during the bye-elections was the uploading of the VTR trends directly by the Presiding Officers (PROs) on ECINET as against the earlier manual process. This enabled the quick sharing of information, increased transparency and a significant reduction in time lag in publishing VTR trends. Through ECINET, it was ensured that the PROs uploaded the final VTR figures before leaving their respective polling stations, which resulted in much faster availability of VTR trends on ECINET for the public," it said.

The poll panel said the streamlined, technology-driven system was able to provide timely updates on the approximate voter turnout percentage trends during the by-elections.