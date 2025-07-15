ECI Working On Delisting Registered Unrecognised Parties

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is working on delisting the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), which have failed to fulfill the essential conditions required to continue the same status, sources in the poll panel said on Tuesday.

Political parties, whether national, state or RUPPS in India are registered with the poll panel in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Notably, last month, the ECI said it had started the process for delisting 345 RUPPs that failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting at least one election over the last six years since 2019.

The poll panel said it started the proceedings after it had come to its notice that of the over 2,800 RUPPs, currently registered with it, many RUPPs have failed to fulfil the essential conditions required to continue as an RUPP.

The ECI said this exercise is being conducted with the aim of cleaning up the political system.

In order to ensure that no party is unduly de-listed, the poll panel directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective States and Union Territories (UTs) to issue show-cause notices to such RUPPs following which, these parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs.

Benefits of RUPPs

Any association once registered as a political party, gets certain privileges and advantages such as tax exemptions among others, as per the poll panel.

Following ECI's directive, the CEOs have been issuing show-cause notices to such RUPPs. The CEO of Arunachal Pradesh has issued show cause notice to Arunachal Congress, RUPP in the frontier state.

According to the show-cause notice issued to Arunachal Congress , a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, "The purpose of registering an association as a Political Party with the Election Commission under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 is to participate in elections conducted by the Commission. It has come to the notice of the Election Commission that several RUPPs have not contested a single election in the last six years since 2019, and their offices could not be physically located."

"Now, therefore, Arunachal Congress is hereby called upon to show cause within 15 days from the date of issue of this notice as to why the party should not be delisted for being inactive for the past 10 years. In the event of no response within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to state in the matter and the Election Commission will proceed to delist your party without any further reference," read the show cause notice.

ECI sources told ETV Bharat the process for delisting RUPPs are being carried out across the country.

Action Against RUPPs

"The CEOs in different states and UTs have been issuing show-cause notices to the RUPPs which have not contested any election in the last six years. After the hearing, the CEOs will give its recommendation to the ECI," they said.

Asked about action to be taken against such RUPPs, sources in the poll panel said, "The final decision will be taken by the ECI after the recommendation of the CEO of the respective state/UT."