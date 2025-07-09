ECI Was, Is And Always With Electors Of India: Gyanesh Kumar After Allegation Of Working At The Behest Of BJP

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) was, is and always be with the electors of India, in the wake of allegations from Opposition parties including Congress of working at the behest of the BJP by carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.
The statement by the Chief Election Commissioner came hours after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who led a Mahagathbandhan march to the Bihar Election Commission's office in Patna in protest against the ongoing SIR in the poll-bound Bihar, launched a blistering attack on the poll panel over the matter.
"The job of the Election Commission is not to work for the BJP. The job of the Election Commission is to protect the Constitution, but they are not doing their job," Gandhi said.
Referring to the SIR, he said, " I want to tell the youth of Bihar. This is not just the theft of votes; this is the theft of your future. You must not let this theft happen. The entire INDIA alliance stands with Bihar. We will never let this theft happen."
Amid the allegation, the Chief Election Commissioner categorically said, "The Election Commission of India was, is, and always will be with the electors of India."
Kumar earlier has asserted that pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy.
It may be mentioned that a delegation of the INDIA bloc met the ECI last week and raised "issues" related to the SIR in Bihar.
During their meeting with the Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the ECI headquarters here, each concern which was raised by any member of the political party was fully addressed, claimed a senior poll panel official.
The ECI reiterated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326, Representation of People's Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 24.
Meanwhile, the poll panel said the enthusiastic participation of the electors of Bihar has resulted in the successful collection of more than 57 per cent of enumeration forms in the ongoing Bihar SIR till today, with still 16 days remaining.
Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.
