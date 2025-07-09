ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Was, Is And Always With Electors Of India: Gyanesh Kumar After Allegation Of Working At The Behest Of BJP

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) was, is and always be with the electors of India, in the wake of allegations from Opposition parties including Congress of working at the behest of the BJP by carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

The statement by the Chief Election Commissioner came hours after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who led a Mahagathbandhan march to the Bihar Election Commission's office in Patna in protest against the ongoing SIR in the poll-bound Bihar, launched a blistering attack on the poll panel over the matter.

"The job of the Election Commission is not to work for the BJP. The job of the Election Commission is to protect the Constitution, but they are not doing their job," Gandhi said.

Referring to the SIR, he said, " I want to tell the youth of Bihar. This is not just the theft of votes; this is the theft of your future. You must not let this theft happen. The entire INDIA alliance stands with Bihar. We will never let this theft happen."

Amid the allegation, the Chief Election Commissioner categorically said, "The Election Commission of India was, is, and always will be with the electors of India."

Kumar earlier has asserted that pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy.

It may be mentioned that a delegation of the INDIA bloc met the ECI last week and raised "issues" related to the SIR in Bihar.