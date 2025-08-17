ECI, Voters Not Afraid Of 'Petty Politics', Affirms CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday refuted allegations of irregularities in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and vote theft, calling them an insult to the Indian Constitution.

Addressing mediapersons here, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar affirmed that the Commission and the voters are not afraid of 'petty politics'. The Election Commission’s response came after several Opposition parties accused the poll body of stealing elections in collusion with the BJP, claiming that attempts were underway to manipulate the Bihar Assembly polls through voter additions and deletions under the SIR.

The Chief Election Commissioner said almost all political parties had been seeking corrections in the voter list due to which the poll body initiated the exercise of SIR. He said 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by various political parties had jointly prepared a draft list.

“It is a matter of concern that these verified documents, testimonials of the district presidents of political parties and the BLOs nominated by political parties are either not reaching their own state level or national level leaders, or an attempt is being made to spread confusion by ignoring the ground reality," Kumar said. He said step by step all the stakeholders are committed, trying and working hard to make the SIR of Bihar a complete success.

On the 'vote chori' row, he said such words insult the Constitution and accused some leaders of misleading voters with fear and misinformation. Rejecting Opposition claims of bias in Bihar's SIR process, he stressed that all citizens above 18 must register as voters and that for the EC, there is neither an opposition nor a ruling party.

Kumar said the issue of duplicate EPIC could be a result of people moving from one place to another without getting their names deleted from the initial electoral list. He said deleting duplicate EPIC numbers is easier said than done as technology cannot be used solely for the complex and intensive exercise.

On the SIR row, Kumar said the exercise was conducted in Bihar in 2003 as well. "The Supreme Court's directive states that every district must have a separate website and EPIC numbers must be updated on them accordingly," he said.

Also Read