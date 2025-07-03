ECI Urges All Eligible Citizens To Actively Participate In SIR In Bihar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday urged all eligible citizens in Bihar to participate actively in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the poll-bound state.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar in October-November later this year. The SIR started in Bihar last week. The objective of the SIR is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls.

Referring to the INDIA bloc delegation's meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the ECI said they heard the concerns, issues and queries raised by the party representatives and decoded for them, the entire SIR, which is well underway in the state and is progressing smoothly.

The poll panel said the political parties were informed that the SIR exercise is being conducted in a planned, structured and phased manner to facilitate the inclusion of all eligible citizens.

Active participation by 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the recognised political parties across the state of Bihar is also ensuring that the process is happening in a transparent manner, it said.

The CEC exhorted all political parties to come forward and appoint even more BLAs to assist the voters in enrolment and make the process fully transparent and participative.

Mentioning the SIR, the poll panel said in the first phase, from 25th June to 3rd July 2025, Enumeration Forms (EFs) are being printed and distributed to the approximately 7.90 crore electors in Bihar.

"Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are making available partially pre-filled forms, based on existing records as on 23rd June 2025, through the 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) pressed into action for the exercise, and a further 20,603 BLOs are being appointed. These BLOs are delivering the EFs door-to-door to all the 7.90 crore electors whose names are on the Electoral Roll as on 24.06.2025," it said.

In addition, the forms are available for download on the ECI portal, and the BLAs appointed by political parties may also submit up to 50 certified forms per day, the poll panel said.

"In the second phase, the Enumeration Forms will be filled and are to be submitted before 25th July. To support this process, volunteers are available to assist the voters alongside the BLOs. Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, which include government officials, NCC cadets, NSS etc. have been deployed to make the process seamless for the voters and help the old, sick, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), poor and other vulnerable groups," it said.

The poll panel said in the third phase of the exercise, running parallel, from 25th June to 26th July, the completed Enumeration Forms will be collected by the BLOs along with the self-attested documents and will also upload the data through the BLO App/ECINET on a daily basis.

"While collecting the forms, the BLOs will issue acknowledgement receipts to the electors. These physical forms will be submitted to the respective EROs or Assistant EROS (AEROS). A facility for online submission of Enumeration Forms has been developed to further ease the process for electors and will be available by today evening," it said.

The poll panel said in the fourth phase, the Draft Electoral Roll will be published on the 1st August. "In the fifth phase, from 1st August to 1st September, any member of the public can file claims and objections. During this time, the EROS/AEROS will scrutinise applications and objections in line with Article 326 and Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The public can file claims for inclusion or raise objections to existing entries in the Draft Roll," it said.

The ECI said no deletion will be made without due inquiry and providing the concerned person a fair hearing. "Daily lists of claims and objections will be displayed at the ERO offices and published on the Chief Electoral Officer's website. Weekly updates will also be shared with political parties. Final electoral roll will be prepared after disposing of claims and objections," it said.

The poll panel said the final electoral roll will be published on September 30. Hard and soft copies will be given free of cost to all recognised political parties and published on the ECI website, it added.