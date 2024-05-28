ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: EC Transfers 3 Police Officers Ahead of Final Phase of Polling

By PTI

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission (EC) of India shifted the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sunderban, Minakhan SDPO under Basirhat police district and IC of Rahra police station to non-election related posts in West Bengal, an official said.

Kolkata (West Bengal) : With only three days left for the seventh and the final phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday transferred three police officers in West Bengal, an official said.

The poll panel on Tuesday removed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sunderban police district Koteshwar Rao, Minakhan SDPO under Basirhat police district Aminul Islam Khan and IC of Rahra police station Debashis Sarkar to non-election related posts, he added.

"Suggestions for the replacements in these three posts were sought from the state secretariat by Wednesday," he said. Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in nine Lok Sabha seats of Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar on June 1.

