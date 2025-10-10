ECI Trains Election Officers, Introduces ECINET Module For Bihar Polls And November Bye-Elections
ECI trained 243 ROs and 1,418 AROs via virtual sessions for Bihar polls and bye-elections, covering nomination, MCC, and ECINET module
Published : October 10, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has conducted a training programme for all the Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant ROs for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections and bye-elections in different states and union territory.
The two-day programme which concluded on Friday, included an online assessment and doubt-clearing session on the nomination process in the run-up to the elections.
According to the poll panel, a total of 243 ROs and 1418 AROs participated in the programme virtually.
The ECI designates or nominates ROs as per section 21 (read with section 24) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for every Constituency to ensure that the elections are conducted as per the law and the rules made thereunder. The ROs and AROs are subject to the control, superintendence and discipline of the ECI during the prescribed period.
The online assessment and doubt clearing sessions subsequently covered all phases of the conduct of elections including nomination process, qualification and disqualification, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), withdrawal of candidature, symbol allotment, poll-day arrangements and counting, it said.
The poll panel said the national level master trainers will be clarifying doubts, if any, of the ROs and AROs to ensure that they are well-prepared for the smooth conduct of the elections.
The ECI also said it conducted an online briefing session for CEO, all DEOs and ROs on the Presiding Officer module of ECINET which is under progressive implementation.
"Through this module, the Presiding Officers will upload voter turnout data on the ECINet App on a two-hourly basis and at the close of polls. The data will be automatically compiled at the RO level so that near real time approximate voting trends are available," it said.
The ECI also announced that it will also organize a trial run of the Presiding Officers application at all polling stations before the poll.
The sessions are in addition to the training sessions being organized by the concerned CEOs in their respective States/UTs, it said.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The bye-elections for eight seats across seven states, including Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, are scheduled for November 11. The counting of votes will will take place on November 14.
Read More