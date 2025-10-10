ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Trains Election Officers, Introduces ECINET Module For Bihar Polls And November Bye-Elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has conducted a training programme for all the Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant ROs for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections and bye-elections in different states and union territory.

The two-day programme which concluded on Friday, included an online assessment and doubt-clearing session on the nomination process in the run-up to the elections.

According to the poll panel, a total of 243 ROs and 1418 AROs participated in the programme virtually.

The ECI designates or nominates ROs as per section 21 (read with section 24) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for every Constituency to ensure that the elections are conducted as per the law and the rules made thereunder. The ROs and AROs are subject to the control, superintendence and discipline of the ECI during the prescribed period.

The online assessment and doubt clearing sessions subsequently covered all phases of the conduct of elections including nomination process, qualification and disqualification, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), withdrawal of candidature, symbol allotment, poll-day arrangements and counting, it said.

The poll panel said the national level master trainers will be clarifying doubts, if any, of the ROs and AROs to ensure that they are well-prepared for the smooth conduct of the elections.