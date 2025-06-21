ECI To Host Maiden National Media Workshop To Enhance Voter Outreach

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise a media workshop at the central level for the first time to enhance voter outreach through strategic media collaboration.

Although the date of the workshop is yet to be finalised by the poll body, it is likely to be held on July 7 at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.

In its letter to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and union territories (UTs), a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ECI said, "A national media workshop will be conducted at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Delhi, tentatively on July 7. The workshop aims to strengthen the Commission's engagement with regional media and develop a robust communication network to enhance electoral awareness and outreach."

According to the letter, 10 leading regional media persons across print, electronic and digital platforms from each state and UT will attend the workshop. In addition to that, officers from the CEO's office who are directly involved in media and communication work will also attend.

The broad objectives of the workshop are to enhance voter outreach through strategic media collaboration, strengthen the interface with regional media professionals and develop a communication network to maximise the reach of ECI communications, it said. "The expenditure of regional media persons towards airfare (economy class) and transport to/from the airport will initially be borne by the CEO's office, which will be reimbursed by the ECI. Accommodation and other logistical arrangements will be managed by IHIDEM," the letter reads.

In response to a question on the national media workshop, a senior official of the ECI told ETV Bharat, "A workshop for the mediapersons will be held in the national capital. The date of the workshop is yet to be finalised."

"The workshop is aimed at enhancing knowledge of the media persons about the electoral process and helping them in their reporting by maintaining accuracy," sources in the poll panel said.

Notably, as part of its ongoing capacity-building programme, the ECI has trained over 3,000 election functionaries, including DEOs, EROs and BLOs to improve the quality of the electoral process by providing better service to people.