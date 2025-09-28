ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI To Deploy Central Observers For Bihar Elections, Bypolls In Different States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the deployment of 470 officers as Central Observers for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar and bye-elections in several states, including Jharkhand and Mizoram.

In a communique, the ECI said, “The Election Commission of India has decided to deploy 470 officers (320 IAS, 60 from IPS and 90 from IRS/IRAS/ICAS, etc.) serving in various states as central observers (general, police and expenditure) for the forthcoming general election to the legislative assembly of Bihar and bye-elections in Jammu and Kashmir (AC-Budgam and Nagrota), Rajasthan (AC-Anta), Jharkhand (AC-Ghatsila), Telangana (AC Jubilee Hills), Punjab (AC Tarn Taran), Mizoram (AC Dampa) and Odisha (AC Nuapada).”

The poll panel said it deploys Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and the powers conferred on it by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to watch the conduct of elections in a constituency.

The observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the commission for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed, it said.

“The Observers are entrusted with the crucial and solemn responsibility to ensure the fairness, impartiality and credibility of elections, which ultimately forms the bedrock of our democratic polity. They act as eyes and ears of the Commission and keep reporting to the Commission periodically and on an as-needed basis,” the ECI said.

The observers not only help the Commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections but also contribute towards enhancing voter awareness and participation in elections, it said.