ECI To Deploy Central Observers For Bihar Elections, Bypolls In Different States
The observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the commission for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the deployment of 470 officers as Central Observers for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar and bye-elections in several states, including Jharkhand and Mizoram.
In a communique, the ECI said, “The Election Commission of India has decided to deploy 470 officers (320 IAS, 60 from IPS and 90 from IRS/IRAS/ICAS, etc.) serving in various states as central observers (general, police and expenditure) for the forthcoming general election to the legislative assembly of Bihar and bye-elections in Jammu and Kashmir (AC-Budgam and Nagrota), Rajasthan (AC-Anta), Jharkhand (AC-Ghatsila), Telangana (AC Jubilee Hills), Punjab (AC Tarn Taran), Mizoram (AC Dampa) and Odisha (AC Nuapada).”
The poll panel said it deploys Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and the powers conferred on it by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to watch the conduct of elections in a constituency.
The observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the commission for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed, it said.
“The Observers are entrusted with the crucial and solemn responsibility to ensure the fairness, impartiality and credibility of elections, which ultimately forms the bedrock of our democratic polity. They act as eyes and ears of the Commission and keep reporting to the Commission periodically and on an as-needed basis,” the ECI said.
The observers not only help the Commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections but also contribute towards enhancing voter awareness and participation in elections, it said.
The main objective of the observers is to identify areas for improvement and to formulate concrete and operative recommendations.
“By dint of their seniority and long experience in the administrative services, General and Police Observers assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level,” the poll panel said.
Expenditure observers are appointed to observe the election expenses incurred by the candidates, it added.
Notably, a delegation of the ECI will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, starting from October 4.
During the visit, the delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will review the election preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.
The term of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.
Read More