ECI Starts Process For Delisting Another 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to clean the electoral system, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it has started the process to delist another 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs).

The latest development came days after the poll panel delisted 334 RUPPs, which failed to fulfill the essential conditions required to continue the same status.

In the first round of this exercise, the ECI delisted 334 RUPPs on August 9 bringing down the number of listed RUPPs from 2,854 to 2,520.

Political parties, whether national, state or RUPPS in India are registered with the poll panel in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Guidelines for registration of political parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for six years, it shall be taken off the list of registered parties. In addition, as per Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, parties at the time of their registration have to provide details like name, address, office bearers and any change has to be communicated to the ECI without delay.

"As part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy to clean up the electoral system, ECI has been conducting a nationwide exercise to identify and delist RUPPs which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years continuously, since 2019. As part of second round of the exercise, another 476 RUPPs have been identified, which are from different States and Union Territories across the country," the poll panel said on Monday.

In order to ensure that no party is unduly delisted, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective States/UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs. These parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs, it said.

The ECI said based on the reports of the CEOs, the final decision regarding the delisting of any RUPP shall be taken by it.