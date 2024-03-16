ECI Recommends Special Polling Booths for Displaced Manipur Voters on the Lines of Kashmiri Migrants

Hyderabad: The Election Commission, which on Saturday March 16 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, has recommended to set up special polling stations for the residents of Manipur, displaced in the ongoing ethnic violence which began last year, on the lines of a similar facility for the displaced Kashmiri migrants during the armed militancy in the 1990s.

In a detailed document released in this regard, the ECI said it has reviewed the ground situation of Manipur and has noted that a large number of electors registered in different constituencies of Manipur were displaced from their native places during recent conflicts. The Commission recommended that for such displaced Manipur residents, who are now residing in Relief Camps in various districts of Manipur, special polling stations shall be set up at/near the camps where such electors, who opt for such facility, will be able to register their votes in EVMs.

It further said that a detailed scheme for internally displaced persons of Manipur to vote in relief camps has been issued by the Commission on 29th February, 2024.

ECI Makes Reference of Kashmiri Migrant Voters: The ECI, while recommending special polling stations for the displaced Manipur residents, also made a reference to the Kashmiri migrant electors registered in several parts of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kashmir region, who were forced to leave their native places during late 1980s and early 1990s in the backdrop of an armed militancy.

The ECI said that after consultation with the Central Government and the State Government, the commission had then came out with a scheme to enable these migrant electors to cast their vote from wherever they are residing in the country, by way of postal ballots since 1996 and voting in person at Special Polling Stations set up at Delhi, Udhampur and Jammu since 2002.

Besides recommending special polling stations for the displaced Manipur residents, the ECI said it has decided to extend the earlier scheme for the Kashmiri migrant electors, who would be voting for the first time after the Government of India vide notification dated 9th August, 2019 has abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India and promulgated the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.