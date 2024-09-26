ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Revises Voting Percentage In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2; Check The Final Voter Turnout

Polling officials seal the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) after the conclusion of the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Poonch on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded with a final turnout of 57.03%, according to the revised data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Voters in 26 constituencies across the Kashmir and Jammu divisions cast their ballots, with turnout figures varying significantly across districts.

The highest turnout was recorded in Jammu division's Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, where 80.74% of voters turned out to vote. In contrast, Kashmir's Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar registered the lowest voter turnout, with just 19.81%. The district-wise voting patterns revealed variations across regions, with the Reasi district recording the highest turnout of 74.70%, followed closely by Poonch at 72.80%. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded the lowest district-wide turnout at 29.81%. Budgam district saw an overall turnout of 62.98%, while Ganderbal followed closely with 62.51%. Rajouri and Reasi districts stood out with significant voter engagement, recording 70.95% and 74.70%, respectively.

Gulabgarh (ST) saw a robust 73.49% turnout. In the Poonch Haveli constituency, 74.66% of voters turned out, Surankote (ST) also witnessed high engagement, with a turnout of 74.95%, one of the highest recorded in this phase.

Other constituencies in the region reflected similar trends. Mendhar (ST) reported 71.60% voter participation, indicating a strong turnout from this border district. Thannamandi (ST) followed closely with a 72.92% turnout. Likewise, Nowshera recorded a 72% turnout, further emphasizing significant voter participation in the Jammu division. In Rajouri (ST), 70.56% of voters cast their ballots. Kalakote - Sunderbani also showed solid voter participation, with 68.71% turnout. In Reasi, the voter turnout reached 72.06%.

The reserved constituency of Kangan (ST) saw a voter turnout of 72.18%. Meanwhile, Khansahib reported a turnout of 72.04% and Chrar-i-Shareif recorded 70.26% of voter turnout. Budhal (ST) also saw significant voter involvement, with a 70.14% turnout.