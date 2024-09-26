ECI Revises Voting Percentage In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2; Check The Final Voter Turnout

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded with a final turnout of 57.03%, according to the revised data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Voters in 26 constituencies across the Kashmir and Jammu divisions cast their ballots, with turnout figures varying significantly across districts.
The highest turnout was recorded in Jammu division's Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, where 80.74% of voters turned out to vote. In contrast, Kashmir's Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar registered the lowest voter turnout, with just 19.81%. The district-wise voting patterns revealed variations across regions, with the Reasi district recording the highest turnout of 74.70%, followed closely by Poonch at 72.80%. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded the lowest district-wide turnout at 29.81%. Budgam district saw an overall turnout of 62.98%, while Ganderbal followed closely with 62.51%. Rajouri and Reasi districts stood out with significant voter engagement, recording 70.95% and 74.70%, respectively.
Gulabgarh (ST) saw a robust 73.49% turnout. In the Poonch Haveli constituency, 74.66% of voters turned out, Surankote (ST) also witnessed high engagement, with a turnout of 74.95%, one of the highest recorded in this phase.
Other constituencies in the region reflected similar trends. Mendhar (ST) reported 71.60% voter participation, indicating a strong turnout from this border district. Thannamandi (ST) followed closely with a 72.92% turnout. Likewise, Nowshera recorded a 72% turnout, further emphasizing significant voter participation in the Jammu division. In Rajouri (ST), 70.56% of voters cast their ballots. Kalakote - Sunderbani also showed solid voter participation, with 68.71% turnout. In Reasi, the voter turnout reached 72.06%.
The reserved constituency of Kangan (ST) saw a voter turnout of 72.18%. Meanwhile, Khansahib reported a turnout of 72.04% and Chrar-i-Shareif recorded 70.26% of voter turnout. Budhal (ST) also saw significant voter involvement, with a 70.14% turnout.
Moderate voter engagement was recorded in Chadoora, where 57.19% of the electorate cast their ballots. Similarly, Ganderbal reported steady voter participation at 56.60%. The Beerwah constituency recorded a turnout of 66.94%, while in Budgam, 51.09% of voters participated.
Urban areas, particularly in Srinagar, experienced much lower turnout. Habbakadal registered the lowest voter turnout of the phase, with just 19.81% of voters coming to the polling stations. Channapora followed with a turnout of 29.50%. In Eidgah, 36.95% of voters turned out. Khanyar also saw a low turnout, with only 26.08% of voters casting their ballots.
Similarly, Zadibal recorded a turnout of 30.41%. Central Shalteng reported 31.83% voter engagement, and Hazratbal recorded a turnout of 32.35%. Finally, Lal Chowk, the heart of Srinagar, saw a turnout of 32.67%.
The revised data by the ECI came hours after the poll panel said that a little over 54 percent voters had cast vote in the 2nd phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024. The ECI said that the final percentage is subject to the final compilation of data.
The first phase of the much awaited Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was held on September 18 while the third and last phase will be held on October 1. Counting will be held on October 8.
