ECI Revises Guidelines To Enhance Readability Of EVM Ballot Papers
The poll panel said EVMs will have colour photographs of candidates for the first time, starting from Bihar.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it has revised guidelines to make Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot papers more readable.
The poll panel said EVMs will have colour photographs of candidates for the first time, starting from Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held later at the end of this year.
In a communique, the ECI said it has revised the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance their clarity and readability.
The initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken by the ECI in the past six months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters, it said.
"Photographs of candidates will be printed in colour on the EVM Ballot paper. The candidate's face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility. Serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity," the ECI said.
To ensure uniformity, the names of all candidates/NOTA will be printed in the same font type and font size large enough for easy readability, it said. "The EVM ballot papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper. For Assembly elections, pink-coloured paper of specified RGB values shall be used. The upgraded EVM ballot papers will be used in the upcoming elections, starting with Bihar," the ECI said.
Meanwhile, the ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officers of all the States and Union Territories on the guidelines on design and printing of EVM ballot paper for use in General/Bye Election to the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies.
"Printing of EVM ballot paper shall be done preferably at a government or semi-government press. However, in case a government/semi-government printing press is not available or does not have the required capacity, a private printing press(es) with the required capacity can be selected after following the due procedure and adequate provision and the safety of the process shall be ensured as per the existing instructions," read the letter.
The revised guidelines shall be brought to the notice of all the District Election Officers, Returning Officers, and all other election-related authorities/officers for information and strict compliance, it said.