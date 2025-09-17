ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Revises Guidelines To Enhance Readability Of EVM Ballot Papers

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it has revised guidelines to make Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot papers more readable.

The poll panel said EVMs will have colour photographs of candidates for the first time, starting from Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held later at the end of this year.

In a communique, the ECI said it has revised the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance their clarity and readability.

The initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken by the ECI in the past six months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters, it said.

"Photographs of candidates will be printed in colour on the EVM Ballot paper. The candidate's face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility. Serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity," the ECI said.