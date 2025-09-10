ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Reviews Preparedness For Nationwide SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of the offices of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories (UTs) for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The poll panel assessed the preparedness for the SIR during a conference chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) here.

During the day-long conference, a presentation on the strategies, constraints and best practices adopted was made by the CEO of Bihar so that the CEOs of the rest of the country could learn from their experiences.

The CEOs gave detailed presentations on the number of Electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the Electoral Roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR. They also presented the status of digitisation and uploading of the Electoral Roll after the previous SIR on the State/UT CEO website, as per a communique issued by the ECI.

The CEOs also gave the status of mapping of current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT, it said. In order to ensure that there is a uniform implementation of its initiative to ensure that no polling station has over 1,200 electors, the status of rationalisation of polling stations was also reviewed, the poll panel added.