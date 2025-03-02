ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Responds To ‘Fake Voter’ Allegations After Duplication Of Voter ID Numbers

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India Sunday said the duplication of EPIC numbers on voter IDs did not imply fake voters. It claimed that different states use the same alphanumeric series, which sometimes led to duplication.

“The Election Commission has taken cognisance of certain social media posts and media reports flagging the issue of electors of two different states having identical EPIC numbers. In this regard, it is clarified that while the EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details, including demographic details, assembly constituency, and polling booth, are different for the electors with the same EPIC number. Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else,” the commission said in a statement.

The EC claimed that identical EPIC numbers were issued to some electors in different states due to the decentralised and manual system that was in place before the electoral roll database was shifted to the ERONET platform.

“This resulted in certain State/UT CEO offices using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly Constituencies in different States/UTs. However, to allay any apprehensions, the Commission has decided to ensure the allotment of unique EPIC numbers to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number. The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process,” the EC said.