ECI Recognises Jana Sena Party, Reserves Symbol

Amaravati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted recognition to the Jana Sena Party as the mainstream political party of Andhra Pradesh and the party emblem, Glass, has now been officially reserved. The central poll body's decision has been communicated to the party through an official letter to Pawan Kalyan, the party president who also holds the portfolio of Deputy Chief Minister.

In the previous general elections, the Jana Sena Party secured two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats, showcasing its growing influence in the state. This electoral success has paved the way for its recognition, marking a milestone in its political journey.

"Janasena emerged as a recognized regional political party The Central Election Commission has issued orders recognizing the glass symbol as a permanent symbol of the Jana Sena Party, which created history with the historic victory achieved in the last elections and the struggle of Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan for a decade, as a recognized political party," the party shared from its official X handle.

The ECI recognises a party as a national/state party based on the criteria laid out in the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968, as amended from time to time. A party can get or lose the status from time to time, depending on the fulfilment of the conditions mentioned in the order.

To be recognised as a state party, as is the case for the Jana Sena Party, a party needs a minimum 6 per cent vote-share in the last assembly election and at least two MLAs. Or has to garner 6 per cent of the total votes in the last parliamentary elections from that state and at least one MP from that state. Or, it has to have a minimum of three per cent of the total number of seats or three seats, whichever is higher, in the last assembly elections. Or, it should have at least one MP for every 25 members or any fraction allotted to the state in the Lok Sabha. Or, it must have at least 8 per cent of the total valid votes cast in the latest assembly or general elections from that state.

Currently, DMK in Tamil Nadu, BJD in Odisha, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, RJD in Bihar and TRS in Telangana are state political parties.