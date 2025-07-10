ECI Protest Case: Delhi Court Discharges 10 TMC MPs

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday discharged 10 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) last year despite prohibitory orders being in place. The court ordered to fix July 16 for all the accused to fill the bail bond.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal passed the order of discharge. Earlier, on May 13, the court had granted bail to the accused persons.

On April 30, it granted an exemption from personal appearance to the accused persons, except Vivek Gupta. The court had summoned the accused persons on April 21 while taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

The TMC leaders protested against central probe agencies like CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department in April 2024. A 10-member delegation of the TMC had announced the protest after meeting a full bench of the ECI to press their demand.

The party alleged the central probe agencies were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre. Delhi Police alleged that TMC leaders accused in the case gathered outside the main gate of the ECI on April 8 last year and held a protest with placards and banners without requisite permission and despite Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure being in place.

Police also alleged they continued to protest despite being informed about the prohibitory orders, following which an FIR was registered.