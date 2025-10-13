ECI Issues Notifications For Assembly By-Polls In Jammu Kashmir And Telangana
According to the ECI notification, nominations for the J&K bypolls will run till October 20, and those for Jubilee Hills bypoll
Published : October 13, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST
Hyderabad/Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the gazette notification for the assembly bypolls in Telangana's Jubilee Hills and Budgam and Nagrota seats of Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for the bypolls is scheduled for November 11 while counting will be held on November 14. The ECI's gazette notification has formally initiated the process for filing of nominations.
J&K Assembly Bypolls
As per the ECI notification, candidates can file their nominations till October 20. On October 22 scrutiny of papers will be done and October 24 will be the last date for withdrawal of papers.
The Nagrota Assembly seat had become vacant after BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana died on October 31 last year whereas Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had vacated Budgam seat as he had also won from Ganderbal.
Jubilee Hills Bypoll
As per the ECI schedule, nominations on the Jubilee Hills can be filed till October 21, with the scrutiny of nomination papers set for October 22, an official release said.
The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24. The nominations will be received at the Office of the Returning Officer at Shaikpet, it added.
The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14. The bypoll in Jubilee Hills is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.
The ruling Congress in Telangana announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.
The EC's new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, use of Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring of sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, would be in place for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll.(With agency inputs)
Read More: