ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Issues Notifications For Assembly By-Polls In Jammu Kashmir And Telangana

Hyderabad/Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the gazette notification for the assembly bypolls in Telangana's Jubilee Hills and Budgam and Nagrota seats of Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for the bypolls is scheduled for November 11 while counting will be held on November 14. The ECI's gazette notification has formally initiated the process for filing of nominations.

J&K Assembly Bypolls

As per the ECI notification, candidates can file their nominations till October 20. On October 22 scrutiny of papers will be done and October 24 will be the last date for withdrawal of papers.

The Nagrota Assembly seat had become vacant after BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana died on October 31 last year whereas Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had vacated Budgam seat as he had also won from Ganderbal.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll