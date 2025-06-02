ECI Issues Notification For Elections To Eight Rajya Sabha Seats In Tamil Nadu, Assam

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the notification for the upcoming elections to eight Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Assam. Following the issuance of the notification, the filing of nominations began for these eight seats in the Upper House from Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Of the eight Rajya Sabha seats, six are from Tamil Nadu and two from Assam. The Election Commission of India has announced the election to these seats in Rajya Sabha as the current members will retire this month and in July.

Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya will retire as an MP from the Rajya Sabha on June 14 in Assam. In Tamil Nadu, Anmbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla, P Wilson, and Vaiko will retire on July 24.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of India, the last date for filing nomination is June 9 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 12, as per the notification. The polling will be held on June 19 from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place on the same day. The date before which the election shall be completed is June 23.

It may be mentioned that the Election Commission of India has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above-said elections.

The poll panel also directed for adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election. Keeping in view the active cases of Covid-19 across the country, the poll panel said, "Broad guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI from time to time, available at ECI website may be followed, wherever applicable, during the entire election process by all persons."