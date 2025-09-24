ECI Introduces e-Verification Mandatory To Stop 'Misuse' Of Online Submission Of Forms
The initiative was taken in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's allegation of the deletion of 6,000+ voters' names in the Aland constituency in Karnataka.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: In a bid to prevent the "misuse" of online submission of Forms, including Form 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced an e-verification facility, which will allow only genuine persons to submit the form.
The latest initiative was taken by the poll panel in the wake of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation of deletion of more than 6,000 voters' names in Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka, last week.
Calling his allegation incorrect and baseless, the ECI then said, "In the case of Aland, Karnataka, 6,018 applications in Form 7 for deletion were submitted online. On verification, only 24 applications were found to be genuine, while 5,994 were found to be incorrect. Accordingly, 24 applications were accepted, and the 5,994 incorrect applications were rejected."
The poll panel categorically said that no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public.
"No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person. In 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for the deletion of electors in the Aland Assembly constituency and an FIR was filed by its authority itself to investigate the matter," it said.
Taking note of the Aland case, sources in the ECI on Wednesday told ETV Bharat, "To stop the misuse of online submission of forms, the ECI has now ensured that only a genuine person will be able to file an objection."
"Previously, any individual could file an objection in the name of any person by managing to get his/her name and Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. By filling in any mobile number, that particular individual used to submit the form of objection after getting the OTP. The application used to automatically get submitted in the name of that individual whose name and EPIC number are used without their knowledge," they said.
Sources in the ECI further said, "Now, with the introduction of the e-verification, any person trying to fill Form 6 or 7, only after the e-verification, could fill the form. Now, only in a genuine name will an OTP come."
"If anyone is filing applications in someone's name, then they won't be able to generate OTP. The OTP will come to the concerned person only. Now, while submitting the form, one has to give their own number," sources added.
