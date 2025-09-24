ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Introduces e-Verification Mandatory To Stop 'Misuse' Of Online Submission Of Forms

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a bid to prevent the "misuse" of online submission of Forms, including Form 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced an e-verification facility, which will allow only genuine persons to submit the form.

The latest initiative was taken by the poll panel in the wake of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation of deletion of more than 6,000 voters' names in Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka, last week.

Calling his allegation incorrect and baseless, the ECI then said, "In the case of Aland, Karnataka, 6,018 applications in Form 7 for deletion were submitted online. On verification, only 24 applications were found to be genuine, while 5,994 were found to be incorrect. Accordingly, 24 applications were accepted, and the 5,994 incorrect applications were rejected."

The poll panel categorically said that no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public.

"No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person. In 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for the deletion of electors in the Aland Assembly constituency and an FIR was filed by its authority itself to investigate the matter," it said.