ECI Holds Meet With BJP Delegation For Strengthening Electoral Process

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a meeting with the delegation of BJP-led by its national president JP Nadda, here on Thursday, in a bid to further strengthen the electoral process.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Nirvachan Sadan, was is in continuation of the interactions being held by the poll panel with the presidents of various national and state political parties.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh were part of the saffron party's delegation.

These interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions, which enable national and state party chiefs to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission, as per the poll panel. This initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders, it said.