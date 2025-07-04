ECI Held Interactions With Eight Political Parties In Last Two Months

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) held consultations with eight national and regional political parties with the aim of strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework in the last two months.
Representatives of the national and regional political parties with whom the ECI held interactions include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), National People's Party (NPP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress Party). Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu interacted with them at the poll panel's office in the national capital.
According to the poll panel, these interactions with the representatives of the political parties were held between May 6 to July 3.
These meetings were held in continuation of the interactions being held by ECI with the presidents of various national and state political parties. These interactions provide for a long-felt need for constructive discussions, which enable national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the ECI, as per the poll panel.
The latest interactions were held on Thursday with SP and the YSR Congress Party. The SP delegation was led by its Secretary General and Authorised Representative Ramgopal Yadav, while the YSR Congress by YV Subba Reddy.
On May 6, the ECI met the delegation of BSP, which was led by its president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, followed by the BJP delegation led by its chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and then CPI (M) led by its general secretary MA Baby.
More meetings are likely to be held by the ECI with the representatives of the political parties in the coming days.
Sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat, "Meetings will be held with all national and state political parties. The concerned officials of ECI are in touch with all the political parties. Accordingly, the date will be fixed."
No date has been fixed for interactions with regional parties from Bihar, which is scheduled to go to polls at the end of this year, claimed the ECI sources.
It may be mentioned that earlier this year, the ECI had said that a total of 4,719 all-party meetings were conducted including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3879 by EROs engaging over representatives of various political parties.
