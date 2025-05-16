ECI For The First Time To Issue Standard Identity Cards To BLOs Across The Country

New Delhi: In a major reform to further strengthen the electoral process at the grassroots, the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time will issue standard identity cards to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the country soon.

The decision to issue the standard identity cards to the BLOs was taken by the ECI while taking note of the challenges faced by them at the grassroots in different States and Union Territories (UTs). With this initiative, the poll panel aims to make the interactions between the BLOs and the citizens more interactive.

Currently, there are no unique identity cards across the country to identify the BLOs. The present cards issued by the concerned authorities don't have the name of the ECI on them.

The standard identity card, which will be issued soon by the ECI to BLOs across the country, will have the logo and name of the poll panel at the top of the card. Below that, it will contain the photo of the BLO along with the name.

In addition to that, the name of the Assembly constituency under which he would be performing his duty as BLO will be mentioned in the identity cards. On the bottom, it will have the signature of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

Talking about the standard identity cards, a senior official of the ECI told ETV Bharat that this initiative would help the citizens to identify the BLOs easily, which would ultimately make election-related activities smoother.

"This initiative has been taken while taking note of challenges faced by BLOs while carrying out their work in their respective state and UTs. These standard cards would now help the citizens in identifying the BLOs. This would make interactions between the BLOs and citizens more interactive," the senior official said.

The senior poll panel official said, "Sometimes, BLOs, while carrying out door-to-door activities, people fail to recognise them for not having a standard identity card. But these identity cards will now overcome this challenge as the BLOs will be easily identified."

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in his inaugural address at the two-day capacity-building training programme for BLOs, BLO Supervisors, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from Haryana and Delhi at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here on Wednesday, announced that issue BLOs standard identity cards to facilitate their functioning while conducting door-to-door verifications. He did not disclose when the identity cards will be issued to the BLOs.

"Here we were told about the new identity card of BLO. When we go to the field, we will be able to interact with the people more friendly," said Jaya Singh, a BLO from Bihar, while sharing her experience of a two-day training programme organised by ECI for the BLOs.

It may be mentioned on May 1, the ECI has directed the concerned authorities that all BLOs, who are appointed by the EROs under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, be issued standard photo identity cards to ensure that citizens can recognise and interact confidently with BLOs during voter verification and registration drives.

As the first interface between the voters and the ECI in performing election-related duties, it is important that BLOs are easily identifiable to the public while conducting house-to-house visits, the poll panel noted.