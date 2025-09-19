ECI Delists Another 474 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties
The poll panel also informed that it has started the proceedings to delist 359 more RUPPs across the country, which failed to meet the criteria.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has delisted another 474 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs).
The poll panel also informed that it has started the proceedings to delist 359 more RUPPs across the country, which failed to meet the essential conditions needed to retain this status.
Political parties, whether national, state or RUPPS , are registered with the poll panel in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.
Under provisions of the Act, any association once registered as a political party gets certain privileges and advantages, such as a symbol, tax exemptions, among others.
Guidelines for registration of political parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for six years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties.
As part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy to clean up the electoral system, the ECI said it has been conducting a nationwide exercise to identify and delist RUPPs which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for 6 years continuously, since 2019.
In the first phase of this exercise, 334 RUPPs were delisted on August 9, the ECI stated.
"In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on September 18 based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last two months," the poll panel said.
To take this initiative further, 359 such RUPPs have been identified, for having not submitted their Annual Audited Accounts in the last three financial years ( 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) within the stipulated time period and have contested elections but not filed Election Expenditure Reports. These are from 23 different States and UTs across the country, it said.
The ECI said in order to ensure that no party is unduly delisted, the CEOs of the respective States/UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs, following which, the parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOS.
The ECI takes the final decision on the delisting of any RUPP based on the reports of the CEOs, it added.
