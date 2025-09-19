ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Delists Another 474 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has delisted another 474 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs).

The poll panel also informed that it has started the proceedings to delist 359 more RUPPs across the country, which failed to meet the essential conditions needed to retain this status.

Political parties, whether national, state or RUPPS , are registered with the poll panel in accordance with Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Under provisions of the Act, any association once registered as a political party gets certain privileges and advantages, such as a symbol, tax exemptions, among others.

Guidelines for registration of political parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for six years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties.

As part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy to clean up the electoral system, the ECI said it has been conducting a nationwide exercise to identify and delist RUPPs which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for 6 years continuously, since 2019.

In the first phase of this exercise, 334 RUPPs were delisted on August 9, the ECI stated.