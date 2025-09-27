ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Delegation On Two Day Visit To Bihar From October 4

File photo of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. ( PTI )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, starting from October 4.

During the visit, the delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will review the election preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

Notably, before the announcement of any Assembly elections, a delegation consisting of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners visits the relevant state.

During their visit, they assess the readiness for the upcoming Assembly elections. They also direct the relevant authorities to guarantee a level playing field to facilitate free and fair elections.

The term of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.