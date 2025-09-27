ECI Delegation On Two Day Visit To Bihar From October 4
The delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will review the election preparedness.
New Delhi: A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, starting from October 4.
During the visit, the delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will review the election preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.
Notably, before the announcement of any Assembly elections, a delegation consisting of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners visits the relevant state.
During their visit, they assess the readiness for the upcoming Assembly elections. They also direct the relevant authorities to guarantee a level playing field to facilitate free and fair elections.
The term of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.
Sources in the ECI on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "A delegation of the Election Commission, including the Chief Election Commissioner, is planning to visit Bihar on October 4 and 5, 2025. During the visit, they will review the election preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections."
They also informed that a briefing meeting of Observers ( General, Police and Expenditure), appointed by the poll panel for the Bihar Assembly elections, is also scheduled to be held at IIIDEM Dwarka on October 3.
It is likely that after the visit of the ECI's delegation, the schedule for the Bihar Assembly polls will be announced.
Currently, the Special Intensive Revision is being carried out by the poll panel in Bihar. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on September 30.
Earlier, the ECI stated that any voter dissatisfied with a decision made by the Electoral Registration Officer has the right to appeal to the District Magistrate and subsequently to the Chief Electoral Officer, in accordance with Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
