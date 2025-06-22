ECI Contemplating Intensive House Verification During Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is contemplating an intensive house-to-house verification during the revision of electoral rolls, in a bid to ensure that only genuine and eligible citizens are enrolled.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that persistent concerns have often been raised by various civil society organizations, political parties and agencies regarding the inclusion or deletion of names of the electors in the electoral rolls.

"Sanguine about its responsibility, the ECI has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring that only genuine and eligible citizens are enrolled in the electoral rolls. Regular exercise of revision of the electoral rolls is undertaken annually throughout the country by the ECI and also before the holding of elections/bye-polls," they said.

Need for constant updation of the electoral rolls

The poll panel sources also mentioned the reasons for the constant updation of the electoral rolls.

Migration/shifting of electors: The country continuously witnesses inter-state, intra-state, inter-district and intra-district migration due to reasons such as marriage, job opportunities, education, family requirements etc, they said on Sunday.

"For instance, during the year 2024 as per forms received by the ECI, 46.26 lakh persons shifted their residence, 2.32 crore applied for corrections and 33.16 lakh requested for replacement. Thus, in a single year, nearly 3.15 crore changes were required to be made across the country," sources said.

Deletion of names of dead electors: They said generally, the number of deletions of dead voters is much lesser than the registered deaths as the families do not approach the ECI for deletion of names of their kin.

Among others include the addition of names of young electors attaining the age of 18 years, corrections in elector details such as names/photographs/address, rationalisation of polling stations for various reasons, especially in view of the new limit set by the ECI of 1,200 electors per polling station from the earlier 1,500 and the commitment of the ECI to ensure that no elector has to travel for more than 2 km to cast their vote, and identification and subsequent deletion names of foreign illegal immigrants in the electoral rolls, as per the sources.

"The entire process of updation of the electoral rolls is conducted as per the law/rules/instructions of the ECI and sufficient opportunity is provided to the political parties to file claims, objections and appeals before the final electoral is published. However, in spite of following a detailed protocol, insinuations and allegations are often made against the ECI for arbitrarily inflating the electoral roll, even though, the exercise is conducted with complete transparency and under constant scrutiny of the political parties," they said.

Sources added, "Thus, in order to make the system completely robust and free of any kind of errors, ECI is contemplating an intensive house-to-house verification during the upcoming electoral roll revision before Bihar Assembly polls to purify the Electoral Rolls. Such intensive and rigorous revision of the electoral rolls has been done in the past as well. The last such exercise was undertaken in the year 2004."