ECI Colluding With BJP To Destroy Democracy: Rahul Alleges Massive 'Vote Chori'

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged vote theft and rigging, accusing it of withholding important information and colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destroy democracy in India.

"You (ECI) are not in the business of destroying democracy but protecting it. A huge crime is being committed against India. We have studied the pattern and are convinced that the crime is being committed on a large scale. For us, the CCTV footage and voter list are evidence, which the EC is busy destroying it. Huge criminal fraud being perpetrated by EC and the party in power. There is circumstantial evidence and our belief is strengthened by the fact that they (ECI) don't give us data," the MP said at a press conference in Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

Hitting out at the BJP, Gandhi said unlike other political parties, the saffron party is not affected by ant-incumbency. "The exit polls say something but results are in the opposite direction. There was a time when there were no electronic voting machines and the entire country voted on a single day. But today, separate voting takes place in every state and the process continues for a month," he said.

Referring to the Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra elections, he said there is ample evidence to support that the polls were manipulated.