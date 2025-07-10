ECI Claims to Have Completed 57.48% of Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

Patna: Even as politics in Bihar continues to be on the boil over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the authorities claim to have completed 57.48% of the task in the last fortnight. While the ECI still has 16 days on its hands to complete the remaining task and hopes to complete it ahead of time.

The ECI plans to release the new voter list by August 1. It has stated that the non- resident voters can temporarily download the previously filled enumeration forms on https://voters.eci.gov.in and submit them after signing by July 25 with the help of the booth level agents (BLA). These can also be submitted online.

The ECI claims that by July 9, it had carried out SIR of 4, 53, and 89,881 of the total 7, 89, 69,844 present voters. Another 83, 12,804 forms had been collected in the next 24 hours which shows an additional 10.52% increase.

The Commission had started its SIR exercise on June 24 and plans to complete it by July 25. It has pointed out that the work has been effectively executed with the active involvement of voters, electoral officers, volunteers and 1.56 lakh BLAs nominated by various political parties.

The Commission has stated that in the last fortnight it has got 7.90 core enumeration forms printed out of which 98% or 7.71 cores have been distributed among the voters. On the other hand, more than 21% of voters have submitted their forms within the last two days.

The decision to carry out SIR just before the state assembly polls has made it a contentious political issue with the opposition parties raising doubts over the timing. Many of them have taken up the matter before the Supreme Court. The ECII on the other claims that the exercise is meant to update the voter list, include new voters, delete those who have died and verify the list with the help of supporting documents.

The booth level officers (BLO) are gathering information by going door to door. The ECI plans to release the draft voter list by August 1 and after taking into consideration contentions and claims, if any, publish the final list on September 30.