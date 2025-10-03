ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Briefs Observers To Be Deployed In Bihar Assembly Polls, Bye-Elections In Different States

Emphasising on their role in ensuring free and fair elections, the CEC said, "Election Observers are beacons of democracy." 425 Officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS/IRAS/ICAS and other services, attended the meeting. As the poll panel's eyes and ears, the Central Observers were asked to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs and ensure their strict and impartial compliance.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, briefed the Central Observers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here, about the election process and their responsibilities.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday briefed the General, Police, and Expenditure Observers to be deployed in Bihar for the forthcoming Assembly elections and bye-elections in different states, including Mizoram and Jharkhand, and asked them to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines.

The Observers were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters for the redressal of their grievances, as per the ECI. During the meeting, the Observers were also instructed to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters.

The ECI appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level. The Observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the Commission for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed.

They not only help the poll panel in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections but also contribute towards enhancing voter awareness and participation in elections, it said. The main objective of the Observers is to identify areas for improvements and to formulate concrete and operative recommendations.

The meeting comes a day prior to a delegation of the ECI's visit to the poll-bound Bihar. During the visit, the delegation led by the Chief Election Commissioner will review the election preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. It is likely that after the ECI delegation's visit, the schedule of the Bihar Assembly polls will be announced. The tenure of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.