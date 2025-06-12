ECI Begins Two-Day Training For 418 Frontline Election Staff From Four States

New Delhi: A two-day training programme for frontline election functionaries, including Booth Level Officers and Supervisors from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha began here on Thursday. The training programme is being organised at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management by the Election Commission of India as part of its ongoing initiative aimed at strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

The 11th batch of trainees includes 418 field-level functionaries from these four states. On the first day of the training programme, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi addressed these election functionaries from different states. Informing about the training programme, the Election Commission of India said, "A two-day training programme for BLOs and BLO Supervisors from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha begins at IIIDEM, New Delhi."

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi addresses the 11th batch of trainees, comprising 418 field-level functionaries.

According to the Election Commission of India, the training is designed to enhance participants’ practical understanding in the areas of voter registration, form handling and field-level implementation of electoral procedures.

During the training programme, the officials will also be provided with technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs. They will also be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under Section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/Union Territory under Section 24(b) respectively.

Notably, the Election Commission of India has a target to train one lakh election functionaries at the central level in the next few years. It is likely to train around 10,000 frontline election functionaries this year at the central level.

It may be mentioned that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier said that these training programmes are essential to ensure that polls are conducted strictly in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950 and other laws.

